* Q3 profit 16.2 billion francs as franc eased
* 9mo loss brought down to 33.9 billion francs
* Loss puts full-year dividend payout at risk
* Economists expect SNB to continue forex intervention
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Oct 30 Switzerland's central bank posted
a third-quarter profit on Friday, but analysts said this was
unlikely to allow it to make a regular payout to federal and
state shareholders unless it generates further strong earnings
in the fourth quarter.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it made a
quarterly net profit of 16.2 billion Swiss francs ($16
billion)as the franc eased, paring its nine-monthly loss to 33.9
billion francs.
Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said the latest
results won't impact the bank's monetary policy, or even the
government's fiscal policy, but might drag the budgets of some
of Switzerland's federal states, or cantons, into the red.
"By my estimate, the SNB will need to earn 10 billion francs
in the fourth quarter to be able to pay the usual profit
distribution to the cantons and the confederation, which is 1
billion francs," Botteron said, adding it could be difficult to
achieve these results.
The SNB declined comment.
Cantons rely on the bank's yearly payout to boost their
balance sheets, and many are already struggling with
worse-than-expected budgets last year.
"If we see a larger-than-expected depreciation of the franc,
particularly against the dollar, it's not impossible that the
cantons will receive something," Botteron said. "(But the
likelihood) is probably much lower than thought."
The SNB stunned financial markets in January by abandoning
its cap on the value of the franc versus the euro. It has since
had to intervene in foreign exchange markets in a bid to weaken
the franc, leading to a 50.1 billion franc loss in the first six
months.
In the first nine months, the loss on foreign currency
positions amounted to 31.3 billion francs.
COSTLY POLICY
Rises in foreign exchange reserves and in domestic sight
deposits in the third quarter indicate the bank continued this
costly policy through September, and the SNB has been outspoken
about intervening.
A negative balance sheet won't hinder its currency trading,
Botteron said, while analysts at Swissquote Bank suggested the
central bank might need to go even further by cutting
already-negative interest rates to keep the franc weakened.
"With the SNB's balance sheet close to 90 percent of GDP,
it's unlikely that policymakers can honestly utilise direct
forex intervention as an effective policy tool," Peter
Rosenstreich, head of market strategy, said.
"It's likely that should the European Central Bank adjust
interest rates deeper into negative territory, the SNB will be
forced to counter with similar actions."
The central bank carries 27.5 billion francs in distribution
reserves that would be wiped out if the full-year loss stayed at
the nine-month level.
It also has to allocate provisions to maintain currency
reserves at the level needed for monetary policy. The allocation
will be determined at the end of the year, the SNB said.
($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)
