* Q3 profit 16.2 billion francs as franc eased

* 9mo loss brought down to 33.9 billion francs

* Loss puts full-year dividend payout at risk

* Economists expect SNB to continue forex intervention (Adds economist and analyst comments)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Oct 30 Switzerland's central bank posted a third-quarter profit on Friday, but analysts said this was unlikely to allow it to make a regular payout to federal and state shareholders unless it generates further strong earnings in the fourth quarter.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it made a quarterly net profit of 16.2 billion Swiss francs ($16 billion)as the franc eased, paring its nine-monthly loss to 33.9 billion francs.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said the latest results won't impact the bank's monetary policy, or even the government's fiscal policy, but might drag the budgets of some of Switzerland's federal states, or cantons, into the red.

"By my estimate, the SNB will need to earn 10 billion francs in the fourth quarter to be able to pay the usual profit distribution to the cantons and the confederation, which is 1 billion francs," Botteron said, adding it could be difficult to achieve these results.

The SNB declined comment.

Cantons rely on the bank's yearly payout to boost their balance sheets, and many are already struggling with worse-than-expected budgets last year.

"If we see a larger-than-expected depreciation of the franc, particularly against the dollar, it's not impossible that the cantons will receive something," Botteron said. "(But the likelihood) is probably much lower than thought."

The SNB stunned financial markets in January by abandoning its cap on the value of the franc versus the euro. It has since had to intervene in foreign exchange markets in a bid to weaken the franc, leading to a 50.1 billion franc loss in the first six months.

In the first nine months, the loss on foreign currency positions amounted to 31.3 billion francs.

COSTLY POLICY

Rises in foreign exchange reserves and in domestic sight deposits in the third quarter indicate the bank continued this costly policy through September, and the SNB has been outspoken about intervening.

A negative balance sheet won't hinder its currency trading, Botteron said, while analysts at Swissquote Bank suggested the central bank might need to go even further by cutting already-negative interest rates to keep the franc weakened.

"With the SNB's balance sheet close to 90 percent of GDP, it's unlikely that policymakers can honestly utilise direct forex intervention as an effective policy tool," Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy, said.

"It's likely that should the European Central Bank adjust interest rates deeper into negative territory, the SNB will be forced to counter with similar actions."

The central bank carries 27.5 billion francs in distribution reserves that would be wiped out if the full-year loss stayed at the nine-month level.

The central bank carries 27.5 billion francs in distribution reserves that would be wiped out if the full-year loss stayed at the nine-month level.

It also has to allocate provisions to maintain currency reserves at the level needed for monetary policy. The allocation will be determined at the end of the year, the SNB said. ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)