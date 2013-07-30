ZURICH, July 30 The Swiss National Bank is
selling back to UBS the once-toxic assets it
shouldered at the height of the financial crisis and parked in a
fund, which made a $830 million profit in the first half.
The so-called stabilisation fund contributed 316 million
Swiss francs ($339.35 million) to the central bank's
consolidated result, the SNB said on Tuesday.
The SNB took on some $39 billion in assets as part of a
government bail out in 2008, putting them in the so-called
Stabilisation Fund. Under the terms of the rescue deal, UBS can
repurchase the fund after the SNB loan to finance the fund has
been paid in full.
The SNB reported a consolidated loss of 7.3 billion Swiss
francs in the first half of the year, weighed by a valuation
loss on its gold holdings.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)
