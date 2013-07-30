ZURICH, July 30 The Swiss National Bank is selling back to UBS the once-toxic assets it shouldered at the height of the financial crisis and parked in a fund, which made a $830 million profit in the first half.

The so-called stabilisation fund contributed 316 million Swiss francs ($339.35 million) to the central bank's consolidated result, the SNB said on Tuesday.

The SNB took on some $39 billion in assets as part of a government bail out in 2008, putting them in the so-called Stabilisation Fund. Under the terms of the rescue deal, UBS can repurchase the fund after the SNB loan to finance the fund has been paid in full.

The SNB reported a consolidated loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs in the first half of the year, weighed by a valuation loss on its gold holdings. ($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)