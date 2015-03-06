ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's central bank
returned to profit last year thanks to gains in the value of
foreign currency and gold it holds, allowing it to resume
payouts with a 2 billion Swiss franc ($2 billion) dividend to
its shareholders.
The Swiss National Bank, which caused turmoil in financial
markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap
against the euro, made 38.3 billion francs in profit last year,
confirming preliminary results.
This compares with a 9.1 billion franc loss in 2013 when it
was hit hard by a slump in gold prices.
