BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 28 Switzerland's central bank swung to a first-quarter profit of 5.7 billion Swiss francs ($5.88 billion) on Thursday, as valuation gains boosted its gold holdings and low interest rates saw price gains on interest-bearing paper and instruments in its foreign currency positions.
A 4.1 billion gain on gold and 6.2 billion price gain on interest-bearing paper and instruments helped offset exchange rate losses. While the franc weakened against the euro through March 31 this year, it strengthened against the dollar .
In the first quarter of 2015, the Swiss National Bank had posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of 30 billion francs after the removal of a minimum exchange rate sent the Swiss franc soaring against the euro in January.
($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.