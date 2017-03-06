BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings says Xu Luode resigns as non-executive director
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's central bank earned 1.52 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) in 2016 from banks paying negative interest rates, it said on Monday, up from 1.16 billion francs in 2015.
In its annual report, the Swiss National Bank also confirmed profit for 2016 of 24.5 billion francs, the bulk of which came from gains on its foreign currency holdings.
The SNB is not required to make a profit, with its main mandate to ensure price stability in Switzerland. But a portion of any profit it does make is distributed to the Swiss government and the country's 26 cantons.
($1 = 1.0084 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the