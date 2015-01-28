BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
BUCHAREST Jan 28 Romania's Bancpost, controlled by Greek lender Eurobank, will cut interest rates by 0.8 percentage points for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from Jan. 29, it said on Wednesday after the franc's sharp surge earlier this month.
"Bancpost will continue to also offer long term solutions, based on the needs and option of its clients," it said in a statement. "These solutions have begun in 2009 and include restructuring, currency conversion and extending loan maturity."
Romania's government has announced plans to expand an existing debt relief scheme in order to help protect holders of Swiss franc-denominated loans, who number about 75,000 in Romania.
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.