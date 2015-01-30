BUCHAREST Jan 30 Now is a good time for Romanian holders of Swiss franc loans to convert them into the local leu currency, given the environment of low inflation and low interest rates, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Mugur Isarescu also said that some banks were looking at proposals to freeze the exchange rate for up to one year to levels seen before the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc earlier in January.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Central and Eastern Europe took out home loans denominated in Swiss francs in the early 2000s despite warnings from economists, attracted by lower interest rates than those offered in local currencies.

Mortgage payments are set to soar since the Swiss central bank abruptly removed the cap on the currency earlier in January. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)