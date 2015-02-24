* Banks told to offer borrowers one of four options
* Options include conversion, more favourable terms
* Some 22,000 borrowers affected by Swiss franc surge
(Adds details)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Feb 24 Serbia's central bank ruled on
Tuesday that commercial banks must offer more favourable terms
to holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs, including
possible conversion, lower interest rates or lower monthly
repayment rates.
Some 22,000 holders of Swiss franc-indexed loans in Serbia
have seen their monthly payments soar since the Swiss National
Bank in January suddenly scrapped its cap on the value of the
franc.
The value of the franc soared, in a blow to hundreds of
thousands of borrowers, mainly in central and eastern Europe.
Serbs hold about 1.1 billion euros worth of the loans.
In a statement, the central bank said commercial banks would
be given 30 days to offer any of four possible options to
borrowers:
* Convert loans denominated in Swiss francs to euro-indexed
loans, using a 5-percent lower exchange rate and the regular
interest rate for euro-denominated loans.
* Convert to euro-denominated loans under the existing
exchange rate, but at an interest rate lower than the interest
rate on regular euro-denominated loans.
* Reduce the interest rate on Swiss-denominated loans by one
percentage point per year, with the possibility of also
extending the repayment period.
* Reduce monthly repayments for loans indexed in Swiss
francs by 20 percent, and extend the repayment period by 12
months.
Banks will not be able to charge extra for the conversion.
Any extra costs related to additional taxes would either be
scrapped or kept to a minimum, the bank said in the statement.
"The bank expects that the implementation of this ruling
would aid the position of borrowers holding loans denominated in
Swiss francs, which will further limit the rise in
non-performing loans," it said.
