ZURICH Nov 30 Overall sight deposits at the
Swiss National Bank held steady last week, figures showed on
Monday, following speculation that the central bank had
intervened to rein in the Swiss franc.
The Swiss National Bank declined to comment.
A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank
intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc.
But any such move could be offset somewhat by the traditional
rise in cash in circulation towards the end-of-year holiday
season.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated last week the SNB's
readiness to intervene in currency markets when needed, part of
its dual-pillar approach that also entails negative interest
rates to keep a lid on what the SNB calls a significantly
overvalued franc.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Writing by Michael
Shields)