ZURICH Aug 29 Sight deposits held by commercial domestic banks with the Swiss National Bank rose to 163.9 billion Swiss francs ($202.2 billion) in the week ending Aug. 26 from 56.2 billion in the previous week, it said on Monday.

Sight deposits are accounts of commercial banks held with the central bank and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.

The SNB is trying to weaken the record-strong franc by raising sight deposits to 200 billion francs.

Marcus Hettinger, head of global forex research at Credit Suisse, said the SNB might raise the target again.

"More measures, for example, another increase may be needed," he said in a research note. ($1 = 0.811 Swiss Francs) (By Emma Thomasson)