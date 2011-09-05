BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
ZURICH, Sept 5 Sight deposits held by commercial domestic banks with the Swiss National Bank rose to 177.8 billion Swiss francs ($227 billion)in the week ending Sept. 2 from 163.9 billion francs in the previous week, the SNB said on Monday.
Sight deposits are accounts of commercial banks held with the central bank and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.
The SNB is trying to weaken the record-strong franc by raising sight deposits to 200 billion francs. ($1 = 0.783 Swiss Francs) (By Emma Thomasson)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
