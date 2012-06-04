ZURICH, June 4 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank rose to a five-month
high in the seven days to June 1 as market unease about the euro
zone's debt crisis intensified.
The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how
strongly banks want to keep their money safe and may also
reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on
the value of the Swiss franc.
The sight deposits of domestic banks rose to 179.06 billion
Swiss francs ($184 billion) in the week to June 1, from 171.655
a week earlier, Swiss National Bank data showed on Monday. That
was the highest since the week of Jan. 6, when they were at
179.884 billion.
It was the fourth consecutive week that the deposits had
grown.
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc,
which nearly shot to parity with the euro last August, the SNB
began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight
deposits to 200 billion.
Total sight deposits amounted to 252.3 billion francs at the
end of last week, the data showed.
After trying to push down the franc by expanding sight
deposits, the Swiss National Bank capped the Swiss unit at 1.20
per euro on Sept. 6, seeking to deter investors looking for a
haven from the euro crisis. The SNB cited the risk of deflation
and a recession as the reasons for the cap.
With markets increasingly worried the euro zone crisis could
engulf Spain, the franc has been trading just shy of the 1.20
per euro mark.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
At its most recent policy review in March, the SNB said it
would maintain liquidity at extraordinarily high levels.
SNB data - particularly its foreign currency reserves - are
closely scrutinised by investors for signs of how much it is
costing to maintain the cap. In 2010 the SNB ran up huge losses
due to its interventions to stem the franc's rise.
($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)