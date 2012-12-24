Fitch Affirms Malaysian Reinsurance at IFS 'A-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's strong capitalisation, which provides a buffer against adverse shocks, and its stable financial fundamentals and established market franchise in Malaysia. It also takes into account its smaller ab