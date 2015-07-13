(Recasts, adds economist comment, comment from the SNB)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 13 Switzerland's central bank
stepped into the currency market as the Greek crisis deepened
last month but did not have to intervene as intensively as it
did in 2012, data published on Monday suggested.
The data showed domestic sight deposits, cash that
commercial banks hold with the central bank, rose by around 5
billion Swiss francs ($5.3 billion) last week.
Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan gave rare
public confirmation on June 29 that it had acted to weaken the
franc, a traditional safe haven for investors from crises
elsewhere.
However, the sight deposit data suggest the SNB's
intervention is more limited than in 2012 when it stepped in to
defend a 1.20 franc per euro cap and in early 2015 after
abruptly removing it.
The rise in the franc, sparked by the January move to end
the currency cap and uncertainty over Greece's financial future,
has been a major concern for Switzerland's export-reliant
economy.
"Clearly, as uncertainty emulating from Brussels/Athens
bailout negotiation further drives capital into Switzerland, the
SNB needs traders to understand they stand ready to combat Swiss
franc appreciation against the euro with direct action," Peter
Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank, wrote
in a note.
A rise in sight deposits can indicate the central bank has
been buying euros to drive down the value of the franc.
There is often a slight time-lag for the data to reflect the
SNB's purchases because they are based on weekly averages and it
usually takes two working days to close transactions.
Domestic sight deposits stood at 396.073 billion francs in
the week ending July 10, up from 391.134 billion francs the
previous week, data showed.
Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight
in Swiss francs, rose to 460.007 billion francs from 457.865
billion francs in the previous week.
An SNB spokesman declined to comment on the rise.
At 0823 GMT the euro was trading at around 1.04805 Swiss
francs.
Despite a breakthrough in debt talks between Greece and
Brussels, Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron expects
pressure on the franc to persist until the market has more
confidence in the euro zone economy.
"As long as the sentiment towards the euro zone is not
improving substantially, it's probable that we won't see the
outflows from Switzerland back into the euro zone," Botteron
said.
"From that perspective, a resolution in the Greek talks
won't have a big impact on whether the SNB needs to intervene or
not."
($1 = 0.9468 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth
Pitchford)