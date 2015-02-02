ZURICH Feb 2 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) rose further last
week, adding to evidence that the central bank has intervened to
keep the franc down since scrapping the currency's cap against
the euro.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets last
month by abandoning the more-than three-year-old cap on the
Swiss franc, a policy it later said would have cost 100 billion
francs ($108 billion) to defend in January alone had it been
maintained.
In the week through Jan. 30, sight deposits jumped to
383.325 billion Swiss francs, SNB data showed on Monday, after
surging the most since at least March 2013 the previous week to
365.486 billion.
The SNB can expand sight deposits through foreign exchange
swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
Sight deposits also illustrate how inclined banks are to
find an ultra-safe home for their money. The SNB has attempted
to discourage new flows into francs by imposing an interest rate
of -0.75 percent on some cash deposits.
A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the rise in
sight deposits.
($1 = 0.9215 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by John Stonestreet)