ZURICH, June 22 The amount of cash that
commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an
indication of how inclined they are to find a safe home for
their money, last week rose to their highest in at least a year.
Domestic sight deposits stood at 388.242 billion Swiss
francs ($423.20 billion) in the week ending June 19, up from
383.387 billion francs the previous week, data showed on Monday.
Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight
in Swiss francs, inched up to 455.775 billion francs from
455.086 billion francs in the previous week.
The SNB didn't comment on whether foreign exchange
interventions had led to the rise in domestic deposits.
A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank
intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc.
The SNB said in December it would introduce negative
interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold
from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven
currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the
rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent.
Sight deposits held by domestic banks and overall:
Week ending Sight deposits of Total sight deposits in
domestic banks in million CHF
million CHF
June 19 388 242 455 775
June 12 383 387 455 086
June 5 379 905 454 221
May 29 380 536 454 040
May 22 380 102 453 776
May 15 377 233 452 501
May 8 379 364 450 490
May 1 384 147 449 462
April 24 385 899 447 199
April 17 383 984 444 890
April 10 377 961 443 532
April 3 377 387 443 193
March 27 379 353 443 673
March 20 376 503 443 488
March 13 378 797 442 994
March 6 378 793 442 892
Feb 27 383 657 443 370
Feb 20 382 965 443 376
Feb 13 384 920 443 200
Feb 6 384 889 443 037
Jan 30 383 325 443 024
Jan 23 365 486 428 223
Jan 16 339 614 402 022
Jan 9 329 059 388 710
Jan 2 327 698 386 533
Dec 26 326 891 386 816
Dec 19 316 131 374 637
Dec 12 313 018 368 622
Dec 5 314 699 369 201
Nov 28 319 103 370 603
Nov 21 320 698 370 808
Nov 14 315 658 368 152
Nov 7 311 383 367 257
Oct 31 310 347 367 416
Oct 24 312 519 367 490
Oct 17 314 004 367 141
Oct 10 312 997 367 081
Oct 3 310 399 367 504
Sept 26 310 085 368 256
Sept 19 310 955 368 368
Sept 12 311 319 368 163
Sept 5 313 189 367 895
Aug 29 314 291 368 126
Aug 22 313 949 368 310
Aug 15 313 328 367 864
Aug 8 309 522 367 430
Aug 1 309 997 367 514
July 25 310 326 368 007
July 18 308 477 367 887
July 11 306 258 367 480
July 4 301 601 367 171
June 27 301 092 367 658
June 20 301 436 367 593
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)