ZURICH, March 25 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank rose last week, data showed on Monday. The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc. Sight deposits of domestic banks: Week ending Amount in Sfr millions March 22 282 979 March 15 282 164 March 8 283 026 March 1 286 144 Feb 22 288 048 Feb 15 285 025 Feb 8 280 226 Feb 1 281 934 Jan 25 283 522 Jan 18 284 331 Jan 11 283 683 Jan 4 282 640 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. They are seen as an early proxy for how much the SNB is having to spend to defend the franc cap. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, the SNB began flooding the money market with cash last August and raised total sight deposits to 200 billion francs, before capping the franc against the euro a month later. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)