ZURICH, Nov 11 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank edged slightly higher last week to 317.758 billion Swiss francs from 317.566 billion francs in the previous week, data showed on Monday. The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc. Sight deposits of domestic banks: Week ending Amount in Sfr millions Nov 8 317 758 Nov 1 317 566 Oct 25 319 248 Oct 18 320 460 Oct 11 320 879 Oct 4 319 602 Sept 27 318 453 Sept 20 317 844 Sept 13 318 106 Sept 6 318 117 Aug 30 320 865 Aug 23 321 598 Aug 16 320 768 Aug 9 320 402 Aug 2 320 695 July 26 322 373 July 19 322 435 July 12 323 833 July 5 320 960 June 28 296 862 June 21 277 450 June 14 274 706 June 7 275 403 May 31 279 216 May 24 280 967 May 17 278 637 May 10 278 526 May 3 280 794 April 26 284 222 April 19 284 327 April 12 281 734 April 5 281 665 March 29 283 799 March 22 282 979 March 15 282 164 March 8 283 026 March 1 286 144 Feb 22 288 048 Feb 15 285 025 Feb 8 280 226 Feb 1 281 934 Jan 25 283 522 Jan 18 284 331 Jan 11 283 683 Jan 4 282 640 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which shot to near parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to 200 billion, before capping the franc against the euro a month later. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)