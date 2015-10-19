ZURICH Oct 19 The amount of cash that domestic commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) fell last week, data showed on Monday.

Domestic sight deposits, an indication of how inclined banks are to find a safe home for their money, stood at 399.077 billion Swiss francs ($418.4 billion) in the week ending Oct. 16, down from 401.151 billion francs the previous week, SNB data showed.

Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight in Swiss francs, rose slightly to 465.929 billion francs from 465.302 billion francs in the previous week.

A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc.

The SNB said in December it would introduce negative interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold from Jan. 22 to try to stem a flight into the safe-haven currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent. Sight deposits held by domestic banks and overall: Week ending Sight deposits of Total sight deposits in

domestic banks in million CHF

million CHF Oct 16 399 077 465 929 Oct 9 401 151 465 302 Oct 2 399 162 465 303 Sept 25 405 082 465 611 Sept 18 402 216 464 949 Sept 11 398 242 464 258 Sept 4 395 064 463 923 Aug 28 396 035 463 885 Aug 21 394 737 463 443 Aug 14 395 955 462 981 Aug 7 395 840 462 323 July 31 398 217 462 058 July 24 397 632 461 893 July 17 396 752 460 858 July 10 396 073 460 007 July 3 391 134 457 865 June 26 391 461 456 577 June 19 388 242 455 775 June 12 383 387 455 086 June 5 379 905 454 221 May 29 380 536 454 040 May 22 380 102 453 776 May 15 377 233 452 501 May 8 379 364 450 490 May 1 384 147 449 462 April 24 385 899 447 199 April 17 383 984 444 890 April 10 377 961 443 532 April 3 377 387 443 193 March 27 379 353 443 673 March 20 376 503 443 488 March 13 378 797 442 994 March 6 378 793 442 892 Feb 27 383 657 443 370 Feb 20 382 965 443 376 Feb 13 384 920 443 200 Feb 6 384 889 443 037 Jan 30 383 325 443 024 Jan 23 365 486 428 223 Jan 16 339 614 402 022 Jan 9 329 059 388 710 Jan 2 327 698 386 533 Dec 26 326 891 386 816 Dec 19 316 131 374 637 Dec 12 313 018 368 622 Dec 5 314 699 369 201 Nov 28 319 103 370 603 Nov 21 320 698 370 808 Nov 14 315 658 368 152 Nov 7 311 383 367 257 Oct 31 310 347 367 416 Oct 24 312 519 367 490 Oct 17 314 004 367 141

Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.

The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

For the SNB release, click here ($1 = 0.9539 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)