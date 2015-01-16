(Repeats story from Thursday)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Jan 15 A dramatic rise in the value of
the Swiss franc sent costs soaring for the country's commodity
trading houses on Thursday, adding to pressures from tax and
regulatory uncertainty that has already pushed many abroad.
The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the safe-haven currency soaring against the euro and stocks
plunging.
The country's commodities sector comprises about 500
companies that contribute 20 billion Swiss francs ($22.2
billion), or 3.5 percent, of the country's gross domestic
product. Trading houses employ between 10,000 and 12,000,
according to the Swiss Trading and Shipping Association.
"Your cost base has increased overnight. It was a big
surprise," said Marco Dunand, the head of trading house
Mercuria.
Others were less diplomatic.
"It is an absolute nightmare and a source of potential
financial stress. What's worse is that you cannot have any
contingency planning for this," a source at a rival trading
house said, asking no to be named.
Another trading source said: "Switzerland has always been
one of the world's most stable countries. But in the past few
years you had tax uncertainty, regulatory uncertainty and now
this monetary policy surprise."
Most Swiss commodities houses trade and earn in dollars but
pay base salaries in Swiss francs. Some pay bonuses in dollars,
which will probably slightly reduce the impact from the jump in
the franc's value.
A lot of traders were attracted to the country in past
decades by low tax rates, but those are now being renegotiated
and increased under pressure from the European Union.
STAFF COSTS
Few traders disclose information about their staff costs,
but the general rule in the industry is that salaries and
bonuses represent about two thirds of overall costs.
A trading house with a fairly large financial disclose -
Trafigura - said in its latest report that it made a
gross profit of $2 billion on revenue of $127.6 billion, with
cost of sales at $125.6 billion. General and administrative
expenses amounted to as much as $1 billion, or half of gross
profit.
A commodities headhunter who operates in Switzerland said
that the appreciation of the Swiss franc would ultimately hurt
revenues for the country because it will lead to a decline in
margins, profits and hence a decline in tax.
"Quite a lot of trading companies will pay in considerably
less in the next 12 months," he said.
"In the long-term it has a fairly significant impact on the
non-key functions. Anything that can be out-farmed or outsourced
-- which is a continuing trend for trading companies anyway --
will be accelerated."
Trafigura has already moved its headquarters to Singapore,
while Mercuria has large offices in London after its acquisition
of trading units of U.S. bank JPMorgan. Vitol,
meanwhile, has large offices in both London and Geneva.
Glencore employs 750 people in its Swiss
headquarters but they represent only a small proportion of its
overall headcount of about 200,000.
For individual traders, however, Thursday's events were met
with enthusiasm, especially in Geneva, with its close proximity
to France.
"Most oil traders are paid in Swiss francs and they are
celebrating today because Chamonix and Courchevel next door in
France have just become 30 percent less expensive," one trader
said. "I'm certainly going to ski in France this year."
