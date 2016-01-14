ZURICH Jan 14 Switzerland's biggest trade union on Thursday urged the country's top central bankers to resign, accusing them of ruining the export-dependent economy by abandoning their cap on the Swiss franc against the euro a year ago.

The appeal by Unia -- whose 200,000 members give it some political clout -- underscored the debate still raging about the Swiss National Bank's abrupt dropping of the currency ceiling, which sent the franc soaring.

The SNB, whose three-member leadership has repeatedly defended its decision to give up what it has called an unsustainable policy, declined comment.

Some business leaders and leftist politicians have also sought changes in the way the SNB sets policy, but the government has stressed the SNB's independence.

The franc soared as much as 30 percent against the euro after the SNB lifted the cap at 1.20 francs last Jan. 15, but the SNB's negative interest rate policy and intervention on currency markets helped it stabilise at around 1.08 per euro in the second half of 2015 and it now trades near 1.0950.

"The incomprehensible decision has choked the economy and already destroyed more than 10,000 jobs. Since the SNB Governing Board is apparently not willing to fulfill its mandate, it must draw the consequences and resign," a Unia statement said.

Unia complained that the overvalued franc was costing jobs by pricing Swiss exports and services like tourism out of its most important foreign markets and that an exchange rate of even 1.10 would be much too low.

The curtailed margins that many industrial companies accept to maintain market share via price reductions mean they were slashing investment and moving production abroad. "This leads to a process of deindustrialisation with devastating consequences for Switzerland as a workplace," Unia said.

"You must finally choose a new currency goal and tie the franc, for example, to a currency basket," it urged the central bank, a step that SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has rejected. (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)