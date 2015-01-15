VIENNA Jan 15 Austria's Volksbanken banking group has 2.6 billion euros ($3.0 billion) worth of customer loans in Swiss francs, Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) said on Thursday.

Citing central bank statistics, it said the Association of Volksbanks, which include flagship lender OeVAG and its regional bank owners, had the lowest share of foreign-currency loans in the Austrian bank sector, at 6.9 percent as of last September.

OeVAG itself has no trading positions in francs, it said after the Swiss central bank removed the cap on the franc's exchange rate versus the euro. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)