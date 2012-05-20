* Swiss probe money-laundering reports linked to Libya,
Syria
* Concerns those connected to Assad - paper
* Switzerland keen to crack down on ill-gotten gains
ZURICH, May 20 The Swiss state prosecutor said
on Sunday it had opened criminal proceedings against Syrian and
Libyan citizens on suspicion of money laundering.
Jeannette Balmer, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, said
Swiss authorities had received reports from the money laundering
agency in connection with Libya and Syria, but could not give
concrete details.
Keen to step up efforts to shake off its image as a haven
for ill-gotten funds, Switzerland has enacted strict laws in
recent years on money-laundering.
In the case of Syria, the investigation concerns assets
presumed to belong to those close to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad deposited in banks in western Switzerland, the NZZ am
Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
It was unclear who and what sum of money was being
investigated, nor whether accounts had been frozen, it said.
Questionable asset flows identified by Swiss authorities
reached a record high of more than 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.21
billion) in 2011, lifted in part by wealthy North Africans who
sought to move assets into the country as the Arab Spring raged.
Switzerland has frozen 50 million Swiss francs ($53 million)
of funds belonging to Assad and other top officials. Last year,
Swiss prosecutors froze roughly 3 million euros held in a Geneva
bank by Hafez Makhlouf, a cousin of Assad, on grounds of
suspected money-laundering.
The money was unfrozen after Makhlouf appealed, saying it
predated sanctions imposed by the Swiss last May over the Syrian
government's crackdown on the uprising against the president.
