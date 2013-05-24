ZURICH May 24 Switzerland's top representative
on international financial affairs and its chief negotiator in
talks to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax
authorities is stepping down, Swiss media reports said on
Friday.
The Tages-Anzeiger and NZZ newspapers quoted sources as
saying Michael Ambuehl, who has been state secretary for
international financial matters since March 1, 2010, is going to
take up a job at Zurich's Technical University (ETH).
A spokesman for the Swiss finance ministry declined to
comment.
Ambuehl has represented Switzerland in protracted talks with
U.S. authorities to find a deal that would end tax probes into
Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
, suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade tax.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said last
Saturday that Switzerland was on the brink of a deal which is
expected to include fines and a transfer of banking client names
to the U.S. authorities. Switzerland is also seeking a
settlement for the rest of the country's 300 banks.