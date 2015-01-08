ZURICH/MILAN Jan 8 Credit Suisse said
on Thursday its offices in Milan were searched by Italian tax
police last month, following reports of an investigation into
whether a Bermuda subsidiary of the Swiss bank helped wealthy
Italians hide undeclared funds.
"We can confirm that the Guardia di Finanza has conducted
searches at our premises in Milan and that we are cooperating
fully with the authorities," a spokeswoman for the Zurich-based
bank said in an emailed statement.
Italian media have reported that the searches were linked to
an investigation into alleged tax evasion by around 1,000
wealthy Italians for an estimated 8 billion euros ($9.45
billion).
($1 = 0.8464 euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart in Zurich and Silvia Aloisi in
Milan, additional reporting by Sara Rossi in Milan.)