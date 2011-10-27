* Greece eyes withholding tax agreement like Germany

* Swiss say estimate of 200 bln euros Greek assets overblown

* Any deal likely to take years to come into effect

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Oct 24 Swiss officials met with their Greek counterparts on Thursday for initial talks about taxing money stashed away by wealthy Greeks in secret Alpine accounts.

Greece is eyeing a tax deal similar to the ones Switzerland has clinched recently with Germany and Britain to help plug the yawning hole in its finances that threatens the euro zone.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but in recent years the country has faced an international campaign against tax evasion as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenue.

Michael Ambuehl, who heads Switzerland's State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF) met with his Greek counterpart Ilias Plaskovitis in Berne, the SIF said.

"The aim is to regularise the assets held by Greek taxpayers in Swiss bank accounts in the past as well as to introduce a tax at source on future investment income,' the SIF said.

"Switzerland would forward the tax revenue to the Greek authorities on an anonymous basis."

The two government will decide in coming weeks on formally starting negotiations, the SIF also said.

Berne has struck deals with Berlin and London in recent months to regularise offshore assets of Germans and Britons via a withholding tax that allows banking secrecy to be preserved.

DEAL WOULD NOT YIELD REVENUE IMMEDIATELY

Some in euro zone paymaster Germany have been particularly vocal in their support of a Swiss-Greek deal as a way of limiting capital flight from Greece.

Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat member of the European Parliament, said recently that a deal with a 25 percent withholding tax would be a massive help for Greece.

Yet any deal is unlikely to help ease Greece's financial woes soon: it would take years to come into effect and may not net the treasury in Athens as much as some predict.

Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey has said a figure of up to 200 billion euros Greeks supposedly have ferreted away in Switzerland, mentioned in several media reports, is overblown.

Greeks held an estimated 24 billion Swiss francs ($27 billion) in undeclared assets in Switzerland, according to a May 2009 study by Helvea.

That amount is likely to have risen as the situation in Athens has become increasingly dire. The wealthy transferred about 5.5 billion euros abroad in 2009 alone, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was reported as saying this month.

"In the short term it won't help, because it will take some time to negotiate. Greece's problems are immediate," said Anastassios Frangulidis, chief economist at Zuercher Kantonalbank, who termed the 200 billion euro sum "not credible".

The deal between Berne and Berlin took more than a year to hammer out and the German treasury will not see any money until 2013 at the earliest, assuming it is approved by Swiss and German parliaments.

Greek business and household bank deposits have declined by 48.8 billion euros -- 20.5 percent -- since January 2010, Bank of Greece data from Aug. 2011 shows.

That fall cannot be attributed solely to people transferring money abroad, however; it is also the result of people drawing on savings to pay their bills in the recession.

($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs) (Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans)