* Upfront payment less than 10 bln Sfr originally demanded
* Deal expected on Wednesday
* Swiss president says banks have no interest in untaxed
assets
ZURICH, Aug 7 Germany has agreed that Swiss
banks will only have to pay 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.6
billion) as an upfront payment to seal a deal on Wednesday to
regularise untaxed money stashed in secret accounts, a Swiss
paper reported.
Germany had originally sought a payment of 10 billion francs
but this was seen as too much for big banks UBS ,
Credit Suisse to manage, the SonntagsZeitung reported,
citing unnamed sources involved in the talks.
Switzerland's two biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse are
expected to pay the majority of the advance payment but other
smaller banks will also have to cough up. The upfront payment
should ultimately be recouped from the bank's clients.
The advance payment is part of a deal aimed at settling a
dispute over an estimated 200 billion francs held by German
citizens in untaxed Swiss accounts.
The newspaper said in return for limiting the advance
payment, the two sides had agreed on a withholding tax on future
interest income of 26 percent, above the 25 percent Germany
levies on capital gains and profits from share sales.
Switzerland and Germany are expected to agree the outlines
of the deal on Wednesday after months of negotiations.
After meeting German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle on
Saturday, Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey said she was
pleased the talks would be brought to a conclusion soon.
"Switzerland's banking sector has no interest in untaxed
assets," she said in a statement.
The deal will preserve Swiss banking secrecy as the banks
will collect the withholding tax without revealing client
details to the German tax authorities.
Several Swiss banks have been in the crosshairs of foreign
tax authorities after UBS had to promise in 2009 to hand over
4,450 account names to settle a U.S. tax probe. Julius Baer paid
to settle with German authorities, who have also raided the
offices of Credit Suisse. .
($1=0.763 Swiss Francs)
