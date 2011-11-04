* Swiss in talks with U.S. over tax cheats
* Swiss want bank secrecy; U.S. wants client names
* Swiss Fin Min: parliament to deal with supplement in Dec.
ZURICH, Nov 4 Switzerland's finance minister
expects an agreement before the year's end with the United
States on measures to deliver bank details of suspected U.S. tax
evaders, she told the magazine Bilanz.
The United States has been pushing for Switzerland to
supply information on bank clients who are alleged to have
evaded taxes. Switzerland reached a deal with U.S. officials in
2009 for UBS to reveal details of around 4,450
clients, averting criminal charges.
Berne is currently seeking to beef up its double taxation
agreement with Washington with an amendment that would allow the
United States to gain access to client data at other banks
alleged to have harboured untaxed assets.
The move is opposed by some conservative Swiss politicians,
who regard it as a further watering down of banking secrecy.
Instead of voting to approve this amendment in September,
Swiss legislators said they wanted more information first,
potentially derailing the bid to settle the dispute.
"I assume that we'll find a solution by the end of the
year," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said.
"A result that deals with the question of legacy wealth as
well as future cases of administrative assistance, and that is
based on currently valid law, the double taxation agreement
(DTA) with the United States."
She added talks between the U.S. and Switzerland
had intensified.
"It should be possible to deal with the supplement to the
DTA, which allows requests for administrative assistance based
on clearly defined behavioural patterns, (in parliament's)
December session," she said.
Widmer-Schlumpf also said that Switzerland would continue
to refuse any so-called 'fishing expeditions,' or broad requests
for client data with little evidence.
Strict Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become
the world's biggest offshore banking centre, has come under
heavy fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments
clamping down on tax evasion, putting client confidentiality
under threat.
Switzerland has agreed to do more to help other countries
hunt tax cheats, recently securing deals with UK and Germany to
regularise untaxed accounts.
In addition to UBS, Credit Suisse , Julius Baer
and Basler Kantonalbank are under scrutiny
for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)