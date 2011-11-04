* Swiss in talks with U.S. over tax cheats

* Swiss want bank secrecy; U.S. wants client names

* Swiss Fin Min: parliament to deal with supplement in Dec.

ZURICH, Nov 4 Switzerland's finance minister expects an agreement before the year's end with the United States on measures to deliver bank details of suspected U.S. tax evaders, she told the magazine Bilanz.

The United States has been pushing for Switzerland to supply information on bank clients who are alleged to have evaded taxes. Switzerland reached a deal with U.S. officials in 2009 for UBS to reveal details of around 4,450 clients, averting criminal charges.

Berne is currently seeking to beef up its double taxation agreement with Washington with an amendment that would allow the United States to gain access to client data at other banks alleged to have harboured untaxed assets.

The move is opposed by some conservative Swiss politicians, who regard it as a further watering down of banking secrecy.

Instead of voting to approve this amendment in September, Swiss legislators said they wanted more information first, potentially derailing the bid to settle the dispute.

"I assume that we'll find a solution by the end of the year," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said.

"A result that deals with the question of legacy wealth as well as future cases of administrative assistance, and that is based on currently valid law, the double taxation agreement (DTA) with the United States."

She added talks between the U.S. and Switzerland had intensified.

"It should be possible to deal with the supplement to the DTA, which allows requests for administrative assistance based on clearly defined behavioural patterns, (in parliament's) December session," she said.

Widmer-Schlumpf also said that Switzerland would continue to refuse any so-called 'fishing expeditions,' or broad requests for client data with little evidence.

Strict Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become the world's biggest offshore banking centre, has come under heavy fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments clamping down on tax evasion, putting client confidentiality under threat.

Switzerland has agreed to do more to help other countries hunt tax cheats, recently securing deals with UK and Germany to regularise untaxed accounts.

In addition to UBS, Credit Suisse , Julius Baer and Basler Kantonalbank are under scrutiny for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to dodge taxes. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)