* German state premiers meeting on Thursday

* Deal could net billions in extra revenue for Germany

* Agreement seen as blueprint for others in EU

ZURICH, March 29 Germany is set to agree a revised deal with Switzerland on secret offshore accounts that involves higher rates of taxes than originally planned to meet objections from the opposition, a Swiss newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources, the Tages-Anzeiger daily said German state premiers meeting in Berlin on Thursday should sign off on the deal after the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens apparently accepted Swiss concessions to tighten the agreement.

While Germany and Switzerland initially signed the deal last year, the SPD had threatened to torpedo it in the German upper house because it was too lenient on tax evaders.

The Tages-Anzeiger said Switzerland had agreed to levy higher rates of punitive taxes on an estimated 160 billion Swiss francs ($176 billion) of German assets in secret accounts, potentially yielding billions of extra revenue for Germany.

Switzerland had already agreed to pay Germany 2 billion francs upfront under the original deal and Germany was seen as keen to finalise the agreement in time for it to come into force by next year's budget.

Switzerland has also agreed to increase a planned withholding tax on future income from Swiss-held accounts to 29 percent from an originally agreed 26 percent, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Swiss government declined to comment on the report. The government has indicated it hoped for a resolution to talks with Germany by the end of this week.

Switzerland hopes a deal with Germany - and a similar one with Britain - could become a model for agreements with other European states such as Greece, desperate for extra revenue in times of austerity. Austria is also working on a parallel deal. ($1 = 0.9072 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dan Lalor)