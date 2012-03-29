* German opposition signals progress in talks on tax deal

* Deal could net billions in extra revenue for Germany

* Agreement seen as blueprint for others in EU (Recasts with SPD state premier's comments)

BERLIN, March 29 A state premier from Germany's main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SPD), signalled on Thursday a revised deal with Switzerland on how to tax secret offshore accounts could soon be finalised.

The SPD and the Greens threatened to torpedo an original agreement reached last summer between Germany and Switzerland, saying it was too lenient on tax dodgers, forcing further negotiations and Swiss concessions.

"(I now see) a chance that we can reach a deal," said Karl Beck, SPD premier of Rhineland-Palatinate state, after talks with other premiers in Berlin. He did not give an estimated date for the finalisation of the deal.

German opposition-led state premiers will consult with tax experts on Thursday evening on proposed Swiss amendments, Beck said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling centre-right coalition does not control the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat, which represents the federal states. The Bundesrat must approve the tax deal before it can pass.

The Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger reported on Thursday that the German state premiers meeting in Berlin was expected to sign off on the revised deal.

The newspaper said Switzerland had agreed to levy higher rates of punitive taxes on an estimated 160 billion Swiss francs ($176 billion) of German assets in secret accounts, potentially yielding billions of extra revenue for Germany.

Switzerland had already agreed to pay Germany 2 billion francs upfront under the original deal and Germany was seen as keen to finalise the agreement in time for it to come into force by next year's budget.

Switzerland has also agreed to increase a planned withholding tax on future income from Swiss-held accounts to 29 percent from an originally agreed 26 percent, the newspaper said. The SPD states want the tax rate raised to 35 percent, which would make it comparable to German levels.

A spokesman for the Swiss government declined to comment on the report. The government has indicated it hoped for a resolution to talks with Germany by the end of this week.

The pact aims to protect Switzerland's cherished tradition of banking secrecy, the cornerstone of its $2 trillion financial services industry, by taxing Swiss accounts and levying a punitive rate of interest on undeclared money.

Switzerland hopes a deal with Germany, and a similar one with Britain, could become a model for agreements with other European states such as Greece, desperate for extra revenue in times of austerity. Austria is also working on a parallel deal.

($1 = 0.9072 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Gernot Heller in Berlin, additional reporting by Emma Thomasson in Zurich, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Mark Potter)