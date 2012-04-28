ZURICH, April 28 Agreements by Switzerland with
Germany, Britain and Austria to tax undeclared assets held in
offshore bank accounts from next year could face a delay after a
Swiss political party lau nched eff orts to stall a parliamentary
vote on the pacts.
Switzerland's Social Democrat party (SP) said it does not
want Swiss lawmakers to vote on the tax deals until late this
year, which would effectively prevent them from coming into
force in 2013 as planned.
The pacts are the cornerstone of Swiss efforts to maintain
the country's long-held banking secrecy by taxing accounts held
in Switzerland by foreigners and levying a punitive charge on
money not declared to their national authorities.
In a statement, the SP said it will only back the pacts if
they do not present an obstacle to the eventual automatic
exchange of information, as practiced in most European Union
member states.
Under the agreements, proceeds from taxes and the charge on
undeclared cash would be passed on to national authorities but
they would not find out the identities of the account holders.
The SP is waiting for details from the Swiss government on
plans to clean up Switzerland's reputation as a haven for
untaxed money, which finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
has pledged to deliver in September.
The finalisation of German, British and Austrian tax deals,
which could draw billions of extra euros into their national
coffers from January on, is dependent on Swiss lawmakers voting
them through during the summer session.
It was unclear whether the SP would be able to marshall
broader political support to delay the vote until the Autumn. A
spokesman for the Swiss government was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)