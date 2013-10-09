* Swiss to sign OECD tax assistance accord
* To revise a taxation of savings agreement with the EU
ZURICH Oct 9 Switzerland plans to cooperate
with foreign authorities on tax matters and revise its tax
savings deal with the European Union, the government said on
Wednesday, suggesting political support for its bank secrecy is
slowly waning.
The country is the world's biggest offshore financial centre
with $2 trillion in assets under management, but is under
pressure from the EU and the United States to end bank secrecy
as cash-strapped states seek to fight tax evasion.
It has clashed with a number of countries that have bought
stolen data to track down tax cheats, and pursued informants in
criminal court over breaches of Swiss secrecy and privacy laws.
The Swiss parliament, which has blocked previous tax deals
with the United States, has yet to approve the steps announced
on Wednesday, but the news suggests Swiss political support for
protecting secret bank accounts is gradually eroding.
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said the government
had decided to sign the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development's (OECD) administrative assistance convention,
underscoring its commitment to fight tax fraud.
In June, a government panel recommended that Switzerland be
ready to share data on foreign depositors with the European
Union even before a global standard is established.
The Federal Council also said on Wednesday it had adopted a
draft mandate for negotiations regarding a revision of the
taxation of savings agreement between Switzerland and the
European Union.
Aside from pushing for more transparency, the EU has also
been trying to levy a tax on hidden funds.
In 2004, the Swiss and the EU introduced a withholding tax
on interest from assets held by EU citizens in Switzerland. But
it only applied to taxing profits on assets held by private
persons, and not to companies or trusts and foundations.
The draft mandate will be submitted for consultation to
parliamentary committees and to the cantons, the Swiss State
Secretariat for international financial matters said.
The Federal Council will then adopt the final mandate, and
Switzerland will be able to start talks with the EU. The content
of the mandate remains confidential.
