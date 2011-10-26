Oct 26 U.S. authorities have widened their
investigation to 17 Swiss banks under scrutiny for possibly
helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes, a Swiss newspaper
reported, citing several financial sector sources.
Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2
trillion offshore financial sector, and in recent years the
country has faced an international campaign against tax evasion
as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenue.
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX is the formal target of an
investigation in the United States and Julius Baer BAER.VX is
also being probed. UBS UBSN.VX, Switzerland's biggest bank,
has already paid a big fine and was forced to reveal the names
of some 4000 clients to U.S. authorities.
The German-language Handelszeitung said in a preview of its
Thursday edition that 17 banks were under scrutiny, up from the
previous figure of 11.
The Handelszeitung gave no further details.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley in Zurich; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)