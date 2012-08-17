ZURICH Aug 17 Italian prime minister Mario
Monti, on vacation in the Swiss alps, and Switzerland's finance
minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf discussed on Friday
negotiations for a deal to tax assets stashed by wealthy
Italians in hidden Swiss offshore accounts.
"They confirmed the great importance they attach to swift
progress in finding constructive solutions to the remaining
issues," the Swiss government said in a statement.
"They expect the working group to present them with concrete
proposals this autumn," the government said.
Monti met Widmer-Schlumpf in Silvaplana, a tiny lakeside
village near to St. Moritz where the Italian official is
currently on holiday.
The two countries in May began discussing a tax deal, which
would retroactively tax undeclared funds and potentially net
Rome billions of euros of badly needed revenue.
Under the deal, which mirrors similar ones struck with
Germany, Britian and Austria, Switzerland will act as a tax
collector for a one-off levy on undeclared money but Swiss
banking confidentiality will be preserved as no names of account
holders will be divulged.
There is no official data on how much undeclared Italian
money sits in Swiss accounts, but some estimates put it at
between 100 billion and 200 billion euros.
Switzerland is for its part seeking greater access to
financial markets through the tax negotiations, as well as to be
removed from an Italian black list that rates it as unwilling to
cooperate on tax issues.