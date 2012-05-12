ZURICH May 12 Swiss private bank Pictet denied
it is being investigated by U.S. officials as part of a probe
into how wealthy Americans used hidden Swiss offshore accounts
to avoid taxes, in an interview with Saturday's edition of
Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"We're not in the crosshairs of American officials. However,
no bank in the world can guarantee that that will never be the
case at any point in the future," Pictet partner Nicolas Pictet
is quoted as saying in the interview.
Pictet's comments follow the secretive private bank's
admission Sunday that it handed over account details to the U.S.
in November 2010, reportedly after U.S. authorities discovered
Pictet accepted funds from UBS.
UBS was the first Swiss bank to come under scrutiny by U.S.
authorities in a tax evasion crackdown, an investigation it
settled in 2009 by handing over client data, admitting
wrong-doing, and paying a $780 million fine to avert
prosecution.
U.S. officials have subsequently mined the UBS data as well
as a flood of voluntary disclosures by U.S. citizens.
Since then, investigations have focused on eleven other
banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
. The U.S. and Swiss governments are negotiating for an
industry-wide solution to shield the remainder of its 300 or so
banks from U.S. prosecution.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Toby Chopra)