* Swiss, British agreement paves way for pact to take effect
in 2013
* Opposition in Germany to similar deal
* Switzerland seeking withholding tax deals in Europe,
further afield
ZURICH, March 20 Switzerland and Britain signed
an agreement on Tuesday to begin taxing funds held by wealthy
British clients of Swiss banks from January, after altering the
terms of a withholding tax deal to appease the European
Commission.
Switzerland is racing to finalise deals with Britain and
Germany to give Swiss banks enough time to plan to levy the tax
before it goes into effect in 2013. The British accord is
significant because it contrasts with opposition in Germany to a
similar deal.
The EU backed down from its opposition to the British deal
two weeks ago after Switzerland agreed to bring the pact into
line with EU rules.
Specifically, interest income will now be subject to an
existing EU-Swiss agreement of 35 percent, plus an additional 13
percent to ensure tax compliance, which adds up to an unchanged
rate of 48 percent tax.
"The agreement not only respects the protection of bank
clients' privacy applicable in Switzerland but also ensures the
implementation of the UK authorities' legitimate tax claims. In
addition, mutual market access for financial services will be
improved," the Swiss government said in a statement.
Switzerland's deals with Britain and Germany, struck last
year, are seen as a litmus test of whether the country can seal
similar deals across Europe and further afield. However, the EU
challenges and German domestic opposition have thrown those
deals into question.
Switzerland is seeking such deals in order to preserve bank
account secrecy, the cornerstone of the country's $2 trillion
financial services industry. Secrecy has been under attack in
recent years as cash-strapped governments crack down on
undeclared funds held in hidden Swiss accounts.
