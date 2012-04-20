ZURICH, April 20 Switzerland has revised a tax
pact signed with Britain last year and will offer a higher rate
of witholding tax, after Germany earlier this month succeeded in
obtaining more favourable terms.
The Swiss government said in a statement on Friday that the
terms offered to Britain will be "brought into line" with those
granted to Germany.
Existing assets, some of which have been held in hidden
Swiss offshore accounts for decades, will be taxed between 21
and 41 percent, compared with the initially agreed 19-34
percent, it said.
