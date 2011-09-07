(Adds background)
* U.S. upping pressure on Switzerland over tax dodgers
* Switzerland says has not delivered data to US
* Government wants to avoid using emergency law again
ZURICH, Sept 7 Switzerland has not delivered any
further data on possible tax cheats to the United States, Swiss
Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey said on Wednesday, as the
government resists pressure to bend its banking secrecy laws
again.
Newspapers reported on Sunday the United States had set a
Tuesday ultimatum for Credit Suisse and nine other
banks to hand over information on U.S. tax evaders using Swiss
accounts or face charges.
The Tagesanzeiger newspaper said Switzerland would provide
an estimate of the amount of assets held by U.S. residents in
secret accounts at Swiss banks by Tuesday's deadline.
Micheline Calmy-Rey echoed comments made by Finance Minister
Eveline Widmer-Schumpf on Monday, saying Switzerland had not
yielded to U.S. demands.
"No bank client data has been transferred to the United
States. Switzerland will not give any other details on the
ongoing negotiations," Calmy-Rey said at a news conference on
Wednesday.
Switzerland has so far resisted reverting to emergency
legislation as it did to settle a U.S. investigation against UBS
when it bent bank secrecy laws to reveal the details
of some 4,450 UBS clients so that UBS would avoid criminal
charges.
The government is keen to find a solution that would not
need approval from parliament, which only reluctantly agreed to
the UBS treaty under emergency law last year.
Last month Switzerland tried to kickstart talks to settle
its impasse with U.S. authorities, offering to hand over data on
groups of clients under a pending new bilateral tax treaty.
The United States appears to be pushing for more information
than currently allowed under Swiss law, seeking details of all
U.S. clients with accounts worth at least $50,000 between 2002
and 2010 at banks including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
and Wegelin as well as the Zurich and Basel cantonal banks.
Joerg Mueller-Ganz, chairman of the Zuercher Kantonalbank
(ZKB), however, rejected claims it is being investigated by the
U.S. Justice Department.
The United States has ratcheted up pressure on Switzerland
in recent months, targeting Credit Suisse in a formal
investigation and indicting a number of Swiss bankers, alleging
they helped former UBS clients shift assets to other
Swiss banks rather than coming clean to the taxman.
