* Data of C.Suisse client may not be delivered, court finds
* Court finds U.S. request too vague, did not have client's
name
* Swiss banks under U.S. scrutiny for helping Americans
dodge taxes
ZURICH, April 11 A top Swiss court ruled
Switzerland may not hand over the bank details of a Credit
Suisse client to U.S. tax authorities, in a potential
setback to solving a dispute between the two countries.
Switzerland and the United States have for years been locked
in a conflict over the fact that wealthy Americans are dodging
taxes by hiding money in Swiss accounts. Washington is
pressuring banks in Switzerland to divulge their names and
financial details.
In a ruling published on Wednesday that cannot be appealed,
Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court said the tax office
was not allowed to hand over information on a Credit Suisse
client to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service because its request
was based solely on a suspicion of tax evasion and did not
include the bank account holder's name.
Unlike most countries, Switzerland has distinguished between
tax fraud, which is illegal, and tax evasion, which is not.
Under a new deal, which has yet to be ratified by the United
States, Switzerland would assist U.S. authorities in cases of
tax evasion as well as tax fraud.
Eleven Swiss banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
are under investigation in the United States for
aiding U.S. citizens who are suspected of dodging taxes.
Switzerland is trying to get the investigations dropped in
return for the payment of fines and the transfer of U.S. client
names and is also seeking a deal to shield the remainder of its
300-odd banks from U.S. prosecution.
Flagship bank UBS in 2009 was forced to pay a fine
and release the names of 4,500 clients to U.S. officials as the
government was forced to bend Switzerland's long-cherished
secrecy laws, which have underpinned its large financial sector.
The deal over UBS data was later upended by a Swiss court,
citing a breach of bank secrecy, forcing the government to turn
to parliament to push the deal through.
In an attempt to avoid a repeat of such legal wrangles
holding up a new deal, the Swiss parliament approved in February
a plan that would allow U.S. officials to request information on
suspected tax cheats based solely on their behaviour rather than
name or bank account number.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment and said
the Zurich-listed bank had not been a direct party in the case.
