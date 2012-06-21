ZURICH, June 21 Switzerland is working on a deal to implement the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), a 2010 law aimed at clamping down on American tax evasion, the government said on Thursday.

"Switzerland and the United States declare their intent to negotiate an agreement providing a framework for cooperation to ensure the effective, efficient and proper implementation of FATCA by financial institutions," it said in a statement.

Switzerland, which has a tradition of strict bank secrecy, said a deal would allow its banks to comply by reporting information on U.S. accounts to the U.S. authorities by granting an exception to Swiss criminal law.

The announcement comes as the Swiss government is trying to get U.S. tax investigations against 11 banks - including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer - dropped, in exchange for payment of fines and the transfer of client names.  (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)