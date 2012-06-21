ZURICH, June 21 Switzerland is working on a deal
to implement the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA), a 2010 law aimed at clamping down on American tax
evasion, the government said on Thursday.
"Switzerland and the United States declare their intent to
negotiate an agreement providing a framework for cooperation to
ensure the effective, efficient and proper implementation of
FATCA by financial institutions," it said in a statement.
Switzerland, which has a tradition of strict bank secrecy,
said a deal would allow its banks to comply by reporting
information on U.S. accounts to the U.S. authorities by granting
an exception to Swiss criminal law.
The announcement comes as the Swiss government is trying to
get U.S. tax investigations against 11 banks - including Credit
Suisse and Julius Baer - dropped, in
exchange for payment of fines and the transfer of client names.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)