BERNE May 29 Divisions within the Swiss
centre-left Social Democrats mean agreements by Switzerland with
Germany, Britain and Austria to tax undeclared assets held in
offshore bank accounts from next year look set for a narrow
parliamentary victory on Wednesday.
Switzerland is seeking withholding tax deals in order to
preserve bank account secrecy, the cornerstone of the country's
$2 trillion financial services industry. Secrecy has been under
attack in recent years as cash-strapped governments crack down
on undeclared funds held in hidden Swiss accounts.
Under the terms of the agreement Swiss authorities will tax
accounts held in Switzerland by foreigners levying punitive
charges on money not declared to their national authorities of
between 21 and 41 percent.
Although a majority of 26 SP lawmakers rejected the tax
deals at a party meeting on Tuesday, the deal may still go
through since 17 voted in favour, showing the party is deeply
split.
"Since the Greens announced they were backing it (the deals)
there was very little room for manouvre," SP president Christian
Levrat told a news conference in Berne.
Levrat reiterated that the SP was still in favour of an
automatic exchange of information - as favoured by most European
Union governments - while the withholding tax was only a
"temporary solution", he said.
Lawmakers in the upper house are set to vote on the tax
deals later on Tuesday, while the lower house of parliament will
vote on Wednesday.
The deals need the support of at least some SP
parliamentarians as the biggest party, the far-right Swiss
People's Party (SVP), plans to vote against.
The SVP has argued in the past that the agreements will
result in a massive outflow of assets from Swiss bank accounts
and ultimately cost the banking industry dearly in terms of
jobs.
The deals face a further hurdle in Germany, where the
cabinet needs parliament's upper house, which represents the
states and where the government lacks a majority, to agree to
the law.
UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European
assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out
due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of
the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"We have been losing assets in Europe for many quarters,
around 10 billion francs to date," Juerg Zeltner told the Finanz
und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; editing by Ron Askew)