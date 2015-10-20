ZURICH Oct 20 Swiss watch exports posted the biggest quarterly export drop since 2009 in the third quarter as plummeting sales in Hong Kong and China spread to other Asian markets in September.

"After May and July, September is the third month to show a marked decline in Swiss watch exports," the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) said on Tuesday. "This negative change has spread to other, hitherto more robust Asian markets, and casts something of a shadow over prospects for the year 2015." ($1 = 0.9507 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)