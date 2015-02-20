ZURICH Feb 20 Two passenger trains collided in Switzerland on Friday, causing injuries and disrupting commuter routes into Zurich, local police and rail operator SBB said in separate statements.

The accident occurred at 6.45 am local time, Zurich cantonal police said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured, but newspaper 20 Minuten cited a member of the emergency services as saying as many as 49 people were thought to have been hurt.

Neither rail operator SBB nor the Zurich police were immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)