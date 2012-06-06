(repeating)
ZURICH, June 6 A major artery for trains between
central Europe and Italy will be shut for about a month after
rocks crashed onto the line passing through the Alpine Gotthard
tunnel, burying a construction worker, the Swiss train operator
said on Wednesday.
Some 3,000 cubic meters of rocks came tumbling down on
Tuesday and buried the 29-year-old worker and rescue teams had
yet to find him, Swiss police said. It was not known whether he
was dead or alive.
Travellers from Switzerland's financial capital Zurich face
having their journeys towards Milan prolonged by 60 to 90
minutes as they transfer to buses for part of the trip, Swiss
train operator SBB said. Goods shipments will be rerouted.
The tracks will have to be cleared and the area, which had
already experienced a landslide earlier this year, made safe.
"The work will take about a month," the SBB said in a
statement. "There's still the risk of rocks falling."
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)