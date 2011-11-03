BRIEF-Moody's - Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
* Moody's: Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
ZURICH Nov 3 Union Bancaire Privee is poised to cut as many as 300 jobs, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as the Geneva-based private bank for the wealthy grapples with fewer transactions and a strong Swiss franc.
UBP's job cuts come a little more than two months after the bank bought the Swiss operations of ABN Amro, an attempt to shore up its dwindling asset base. With the deal, UBP bought 11 billion euros in client assets, and added 350 staff.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Wahana Tata's (ASWATA) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted
* Bnp Paribas says it appointed Philippe De Caraman and Thierry Olive co-heads of investment banking for Asia Pacific effective from March 6, 2017