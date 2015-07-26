GENEVA, July 26 Swiss bank UBS will
report a year-on-year increase of about 25 percent in quarterly
net profit on Tuesday, with around 1.5 billion francs of
earnings in the second quarter, newspaper SonntagsZeitung said
on Sunday, citing an anonymous source.
UBS spokesman Mark Hengel declined to comment on the report.
The newspaper said the quarterly earnings, which would be
much higher than most analysts' estimates, would bring net
profit for the first half of 2015 to about 3.5 billion Swiss
francs ($3.64 billion), a 50 percent increase from the first
half of 2014.
The report cited an insider as saying the quarterly profit
would have been even higher, if not for write-offs of about 200
million francs.
More than half of the quarterly net profit was generated by
the bank's Swiss subsidiary, with 700 million francs from
corporate banking and 150 million in asset management, the
newspaper said.
UBS's chief rival, Credit Suisse, reported 1.1
billion francs of quarterly net profit last week, outstripping
the average expectation of 783 million francs.
($1 = 0.9626 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Tom Miles, additional reporting by Oliver Hirt,
editing by David Evans)