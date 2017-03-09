Greek deal helps European shares rebound, but retailers continue slide
* Italian banks drag (Adds details and updates prices at close)
ZURICH, March 9 Swiss unemployment is expected to edge lower during 2017 as sectors hurt by a currency shock two years ago recover, the country's economy ministry forecast on Thursday.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in February from 3.7 percent in January, ministry data showed. The seasonally adjusted rate, which takes into account factors like weather conditions, stayed static at 3.3 percent.
The ministry said it expected seasonally adjusted unemployment to decline to 3.2 percent this year, the long-term average for Switzerland.
"We don't see an abrupt recovery but a gradual, steady reduction during the year," Boris Zuercher, director of the labour directorate, said in a call with reporters.
The improvement in 2017 had been driven by more hiring in the building industry, helped by a mild winter, as well as more temporary work, Zuercher said.
There had also been a stabilisation in industry, which was particularly badly hit by the strong Swiss franc, which makes Swiss exports to the euro zone more expensive. The value of the franc soared after the central bank scrapped a long-standing cap on the strength of the currency in January 2015.
Half of the year-on-year reduction in jobless figures in February came from an improvement in sectors like watchmaking and machinery, Zuercher said.
"That is definitely good news," said Zuercher. "We are seeing a stabilisation there. I wouldn't say it's a turning point yet, but the figures give hope for the future." (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Italian banks drag (Adds details and updates prices at close)
BERLIN A towering figure of post-war European politics, Helmut Kohl pushed through German reunification and was a driving force behind the creation of the euro during a 16-year reign as German chancellor that spanned the tumultuous final decades of the 20th century.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.