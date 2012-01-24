ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss union UNIA on Tuesday blamed managers and what it described as "greedy" hedge funds for the collapse of refiner Petroplus and said it was considering seizing oil products from the Cressier refinery to pay plant workers.

The Swiss-based company is filing for insolvency, putting at risk over 2,000 jobs across Europe and the operations of five refineries after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.

The company has already shut three of its plants in Switzerland, France and Belgium and has told customers it would halt supplies from the UK refinery. A fifth plant in Germany is still in operation.

"Unia is studying the steps involved to seize refined products stored in Cressier to cover salaries for January and future months," the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closure of the 68,000 barrel per day Cressier plant, one of Switzerland's two refineries, makes the landlocked country more dependent on foreign imports. The plant was the company's least successful in the third quarter.

"Unia considers scandalous the greed and scrupulousness of hedge funds and managers that are endangering 260 jobs at Cressier and thousands of others globally," the union added.

Workers in neighbouring France say they have already seized supplies worth around 200 million euros ($259.6 million) from the idle Petroplus plant Petit-Couronne, while Belgian unions at the Antwerp plant are also blocking deliveries. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)