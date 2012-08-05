ZURICH Aug 5 The Swiss government is bracing
itself for protracted negotiations with the United States over
undeclared funds stowed by U.S. citizens in Swiss offshore bank
accounts, President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said.
"Constant new demands" made by U.S. justice officials are
the main stumbling block, said Widmer-Schlumpf, who is also
Switzerland's finance minister, in an interview published in
weekend editions of a number of Swiss regional newspapers.
The two countries have for years been locked in a conflict
over the fact that wealthy Americans are dodging taxes by hiding
money in Swiss accounts. Washington is pressuring banks in
Switzerland to divulge their names and financial details.
"If Switzerland would simply agree to what the United States
is asking, a global solution (for all Swiss banks concerned)
would be by found tomorrow," Widmer-Schlumpf said without
indicating how long it would take to reach such a deal.
Eleven Swiss banks including Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer are under investigation in the United
States for aiding U.S. citizens who are suspected of dodging
their taxes. Credit Suisse said on Friday that the United States
had submitted a fresh request for information on former clients
of the bank, after an earlier attempt was blocked by a Swiss
court.
Widmer-Schlumpf has said she wants to close negotiations to
settle the long-simmering tax dispute before the U.S. elections
in November.
But on Friday, Switzerland's chief diplomat Michael Ambuehl
said in an interview with NZZ newspaper that while a deal should
still be reached by then, this should not come "at any
price".
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of
U.S. bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder
of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
In 2009, Swiss authorities reached a deal for UBS
to pay a fine of $780 million to avert criminal charges, and
ultimately agreed to allow the bank to reveal details of around
4,450 clients.
Switzerland also agreed in July to do more to help other
countries hunt tax-dodgers following demands from the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
