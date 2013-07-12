* Five banks seek government permission to send data-sources
* Account transfers represent last piece of data puzzle
* Data move still subject to legal appeal by third parties
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, July 12 Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer are among five Swiss banks which have
sought government approval to hand data to U.S. prosecutors in a
bid to reach settlements in a long-running tax dispute, four
sources familiar with the matter said.
The requests represent a push towards sealing a final deal
for some of the dozen Swiss banks in the crosshairs of U.S.
prosecutors for helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through
hidden accounts.
Some of the five, which also include local government-backed
banks Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank and
the Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, expect the government
to approve their request in the coming days, two sources said.
The Swiss government, which has been trying to reach a deal
for the banks for three years, declined to comment on Friday.
The banks under investigation have long been keen to
cooperate to avoid indictment, which put Swiss private bank
Wegelin out of business this year. But they have been prevented
from doing so in full by strict secrecy laws, which have helped
make Switzerland the world's biggest offshore financial centre.
"We don't comment on details of the process, but do continue
to cooperate closely with the U.S. authorities," said a
spokesman for HSBC's private bank. He didn't comment further.
The remaining four banks didn't comment.
The five banks have already handed over data on their U.S.
dealings as well as staff involved in the offshore business, but
the U.S. authorities still want information on where clients
closing their accounts moved their money.
The Swiss government paved the way for the banks to comply
last week, saying it would grant them individual permission to
deliver exit lists, information which will help investigators
pursue tax evaders and their bankers.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said last
week the move should allow the dozen banks to settle.
Former Credit Suisse private banking head Walter Berchtold
said the bank could now move forward after that decision.
"Whether Credit Suisse is the first or last to settle, I
don't know," Berchtold, who left the Swiss bank after more than
30 years last week, told Sunday's Sonntagsblick, a Swiss weekly.
Others targeted by U.S. investigators include privately-held
Pictet, Liechtenstein Landesbank's Swiss arm and Bank
Frey, but it was not immediately clear if or when they might
seek Swiss government approval to deliver data.
While permission to send data on their U.S. dealings would
represent a step forward, it doesn't necessarily mean the banks
will quickly reach settlements to avert criminal prosecution and
settle the matter definitively, two sources said.
Definitive settlements are subject to negotiation over fines
which could total $10 billion for the entire Swiss banking
industry.
Even after they gain government approval, the five banks
cannot send data to the United States immediately because the
transfer is subject to potential legal appeals.